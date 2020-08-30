Paul Robert Prunkel passed away Monday, March 30, 2020. He was 66.Paul was born in Bronx, N.Y., to Genevieve (Czarnecki) and the late Andrew Prunkel.He was the beloved husband of Christina Stewart-Rogers Prunkel; loving father of Michelle, Paul (Melissa Arner), John (Kelly Markoski), and Bonnie; the grandfather of Bridgette Louy, Genevieve, Vivian, Eleanora, and Kayleigh; the stepfather of Craig Rogers and Lea Barthold; the step-grandfather of Thomas, Sophia, Ryan, Alaina, and Henry; the brother of Linda (Prunkel) Reinhard and Steven Prunkel; and uncle of Austin Reinhold and Samantha Prunkel.Paul was preceded in death by his father, Andrew, his wives, Therese (Earl) Prunkel and Deborah (Denning) Prunkel.Paul was a 21-year Navy veteran. He always said he retired from the Navy to go to work. For the last 20 years, he was a hardware specialist for Unisys. He loved RV-ing and planned on retiring again in June to travel the USA in his RV. Sadly, Covid-19 had other plans for him.Paul will be laid to rest with military honors, Friday, Sept. 4, in Washington Crossing National Cemetery.Condolences may be sent to Paul's family by visiting the funeral home's Web site below.James J. McGhee Funeral Home,Southampton