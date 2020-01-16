|
Paul T. Phillippe passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Richboro Care Center in Richboro. He was 78.
Born in Philadelphia, Mr. Phillippe had resided in Fairless Hills and Levittown since 1979. He was a 1959 graduate of the former Cardinal Dougherty High School.
Paul was employed as a salesman with Mrs. Smith's pies for 35 years, retiring in 2006.
He was the beloved husband for 58 years to Willette (Wilhelmi), and the loving father of Diane Pickul, Michael T. Phillippe (Claudia) and Renee Ainscoe (Mark). He was the devoted grandfather of Tiffany, Jessica, Michael Jr., Andrew (Julia), Nicholas (Katie), Scott, Kimberly, Jennifer, Tyler and Christopher, and proud great grandfather of Luke. Mr. Phillippe will also be sadly missed by his former son-in-law, Edward Pickul, and many nieces and nephews.
At the request of Paul, there will be no services held.
Memorial contributions in his name may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis National Society, 30 South 17th St., Suite 800, Philadelphia, PA 19103.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 16, 2020