Home

POWERED BY

Services
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
For more information about
Paul Phillippe
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Phillippe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul T. Phillippe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul T. Phillippe Obituary
Paul T. Phillippe passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Richboro Care Center in Richboro. He was 78.

Born in Philadelphia, Mr. Phillippe had resided in Fairless Hills and Levittown since 1979. He was a 1959 graduate of the former Cardinal Dougherty High School.

Paul was employed as a salesman with Mrs. Smith's pies for 35 years, retiring in 2006.

He was the beloved husband for 58 years to Willette (Wilhelmi), and the loving father of Diane Pickul, Michael T. Phillippe (Claudia) and Renee Ainscoe (Mark). He was the devoted grandfather of Tiffany, Jessica, Michael Jr., Andrew (Julia), Nicholas (Katie), Scott, Kimberly, Jennifer, Tyler and Christopher, and proud great grandfather of Luke. Mr. Phillippe will also be sadly missed by his former son-in-law, Edward Pickul, and many nieces and nephews.

At the request of Paul, there will be no services held.

Memorial contributions in his name may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis National Society, 30 South 17th St., Suite 800, Philadelphia, PA 19103.

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com


logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -