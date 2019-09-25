Bucks County Courier Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
For more information about
Paul Shollock
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Shollock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Thomas Shollock

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Thomas Shollock Obituary
Paul Thomas Shollock passed peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. He was 95.

He was born in Throop, Pa. and resided in Forest City, Pa. before moving to Levittown. In his career, he was employed by United States Steel and Fisher Scientific.

Paul was a veteran, serving with the U.S. Air Corps Flying Tigers in China, Burma and India during World War II. He was a 4th degree honorary lifelong member of the Knights of Columbus, St. Joseph the Worker Council.

Paul was an avid golfer and he enjoyed cooking. He served his parish, St. Joseph the Worker, in many ways.

He was a loving husband and father to his wife, Cecelia, and daughter, Barbara. He will be dearly missed by them and his son-in-law, Richard, and his five grandchildren, Isabella, Alexander, Anna, Thomas and Matthew.

Family and friends will be received starting at 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 66 Levittown Pkwy., Levittown, followed by his Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Michael the Archangel at the address above.

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com


logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now