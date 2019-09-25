|
Paul Thomas Shollock passed peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. He was 95.
He was born in Throop, Pa. and resided in Forest City, Pa. before moving to Levittown. In his career, he was employed by United States Steel and Fisher Scientific.
Paul was a veteran, serving with the U.S. Air Corps Flying Tigers in China, Burma and India during World War II. He was a 4th degree honorary lifelong member of the Knights of Columbus, St. Joseph the Worker Council.
Paul was an avid golfer and he enjoyed cooking. He served his parish, St. Joseph the Worker, in many ways.
He was a loving husband and father to his wife, Cecelia, and daughter, Barbara. He will be dearly missed by them and his son-in-law, Richard, and his five grandchildren, Isabella, Alexander, Anna, Thomas and Matthew.
Family and friends will be received starting at 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 66 Levittown Pkwy., Levittown, followed by his Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Michael the Archangel at the address above.
