Paul W. Blickley Sr. of Churchville passed away Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving wife and family. He was 84.
Paul was the loving and devoted husband of Geraldine M. Creedon Blickley with whom he had shared 63 years of marriage.
Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Joseph and Catherine Brennan Blickley.
Paul graduated from Roman Catholic High School with the class of 1952, and went on to serve proudly with the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He would then marry his childhood sweetheart, his beloved Geraldine, and together they would raise their five children in Bucks County.
Paul led a long and varied career, first as a driver for Pepsi and then as a PBX Repairman for Bell Telephone and in Computer Operations for AT&T, from where he retired. Paul's work ethic wouldn't let him stay at rest for long and he was proud to work as a school bus driver for children with special needs with Centennial School District for 15 years.
Paul was extremely intelligent and enjoyed building his own electronics and keeping his mind active with Sudoku puzzles and games of chess. Most of all, he will be remembered for his steadfast devotion to his wife and family and he will be dearly missed.
In addition to his beloved wife Gerry, Paul is survived by his children, Gerry Downer (Ed) of Punta Gorda, Fla., Paul W. Blickley Jr. (Joyce) of Feasterville, Jackie Rossetti (Mike) of Ivyland, Gary Blickley (Sheila) of Hatboro and Bob Blickley (Paige) of Turbotville, Pa. He also leaves behind his eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren and was eagerly anticipating the arrival of his 6th great- grandchild.
In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by ten siblings.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown-Richboro Rd. (at Holland Rd.) and from 11 a.m. until his Funeral Mass at 12 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 654 Hatboro Rd., Richboro, PA 18954. His interment will follow in Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Paul's name to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 11, 2019