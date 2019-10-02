|
|
Paul W. Zehner, Sr. of Croydon passed away peacefully on September 30th with his loving family by his side. He was 91.
Paul is survived by his adored wife of 73 years, Gertrude, as well as his loving children Carolyn, and Paul Jr, three cherished Grandchildren, three Great Grandchildren, two Great Great Grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews, all of whom will miss him deeply. Paul worked as an Electronics Technician for U.S. Steel for 33 years, before retiring at age 65. He was also a licensed Ham Radio Operator, a hobby which he was very proud of. He truly enjoyed using Morse Code, and making contacts with people all throughout the world. Services for Paul will be held privately.
Dunn-Givnish Funeral Home
dunngivnish.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 2, 2019