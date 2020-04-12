|
Paulette M. Hellings of Levittown died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Friday, April 10, 2020, two days after her 80th birthday.
The daughter of the late Anthony and Marianne Punzavitz, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Samuel Edmund "Ned" Hellings Jr.
She is survived by her daughter, Mary Ann Hellings, her son, Samuel Edmund Hellings III, daughter-in-law, Terri, and grandchildren, Elizabeth Ann, Samuel Anthony, and Stephen Edmund Hellings, all of Levittown. She will be greatly missed by her sister, Antoinette Punzavitz of Annapolis, Md., her extended family and friends.
A dedicated member of Queen of the Universe Parish, Mrs. Hellings was born in Roslyn, Long Island, New York. She moved with her family to the Stonybrook section of newly-developed Levittown in 1952, and to Cobalt Ridge in 1963 after her marriage.
She graduated from Delhaas High School and Holy Family University, where she earned a Bachelor's degree in Medical Technology. She worked in that field as a part-time employee at Mercer Medical Center and Helene Fuld Hospital for more than 30 years. But her full-time job was as a devoted mother and wife.
Paulette enjoyed the challenge of the daily newspaper puzzles, monthly book club discussions, and trips to the Jersey Shore. She took great pride in her house, inside and out, but her greatest joy came from her family, especially relishing in the accomplishments of her grandchildren.
The Hellings Family thanks the outstanding staff and nurses from Bayada Hospice and Home Health Care who provided Paulette with wonderful care in her final days.
Due to current social precautions, services and interment will be private. Further information regarding a future memorial service will be communicated via the following URL: www.facebook.com/groups/2944949045527148/.
In Paulette's memory, the family requests that you make a contribution to the , as she was generous to many.
