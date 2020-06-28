Pauline Kloenne

Pauline (Longacre) Kloenne of Newtown, Pa., formerly of Levittown, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, at the age of 96.Born in Chapel, Pa. (northeast of Quakertown), Pauline was the second youngest of five children (her twin brother let her go first) born to the late Milton S. and Emma Longacre. She was a country girl whose father was a cattle dealer. Her mother tended to the truck patch and did all the things necessary to raise a family in the '20s and '30s. While living with her parents, Pauline worked at her cousin's business, Longacres Dairy, in Bally, Pa. She married and moved to Levittown as it was being created in the '50s. As an original Levittown homeowner, Pauline became a big part of the close knit neighborhood, raising her two children there.Pauline was the caregiver of the family, always going to take care of the sick or to whereever those in need were. She was happy with the simple things in life; she loved flowers, children, animals, and gardening, but most of all she loved her family. Pauline was the most giving person, both of herself and of whatever she had. She always felt she had enough and would never want for anything. She set a wonderful example by doing the right thing just because it was the right thing to do, not for any other reason than that.Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 43 years, R.F. Kloenne, and her siblings, Grace Heavner, Mary Clemmer, Edna Longacre, and her twin brother, Paul Longacre, Pauline is survived by her son, Robert Kloenne and his wife, Patricia (Maillard), and her daughter, Sandra Sands and her husband, George. Pauline is also survived by her grandchildren, Lisa Cliggett (Tim), Mark Sands (Denean), Chris Sands, and Anita Sands (Matt), her nine great grandchildren and one great grand grandchild, as well as many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.Pauline's family would like to thank Chandler Hall for the care and love they showed Pauline over the past three and a half years. And a special Thank You to Kristin Gerenger, who has been a wonderful caregiver but especially a friend to Pauline for the last phase of her life.In lieu of any gifts or flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chandler Hall, Attn: Philanthropy Department, 99 Barclay St., Newtown, PA 18940.To share your fondest memories of Pauline, please visit the funeral home's web site below.Dunn Givnish Life Celebration Home,Langhorne