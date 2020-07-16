Pauline Tingle Dirvin (Koch), of Jamison, Pa. passed away Tuesday July 14, 2020, at her son's home surrounded by her loving family. She was 90.



Born in Philadelphia. Pauline was a resident of Jamison for 28 years and previously of Bensalem.



She was employed as a Social Worker with the State of Pennsylvania and retired in 1990 after 25 years of service. She was also a homemaker.



Pauline was preceded in death by her beloved husband Herbert V. Dirvin Jr., and mother of the late Wayne and Stephen Tingle.



She will be sadly missed by her devoted children; Michael Tingle and his wife Marcella, Mark Tingle and his wife Pat, and David Tingle and his wife Dawn.



Also survived by ten grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Funeral Service and Interment private.



Tomlinson Funeral Home,



Bensalem



