|
|
Pauline Wiegand "Polly" Hoffman passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Chandler Hall Hospice. She was 61.
Born in Michigan City, Ind., daughter of the late Eugene and Dolores Wiegand, she had been a resident of Yardley for the past 25 years. Polly was a graduate of Elston High School in Michigan City and the University of Notre Dame, and received her MBA from Indiana University.
She was passionate about buying baby clothes to support the Women's Care Center and was also very dedicated to her family. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, John Hoffman Jr., her three sons, Patrick and his wife, Sarah, and her twins: Bryan and his wife, Kathleen, and Michael and his wife, Kathy, and her cherished grandchildren, Leah and Luke. She is also survived by her siblings, Mary Lupo (Russ), Jonie Smith (Brian), Henry Wiegand (Marie), Patti Furcolow (Paul), Steve Wiegand, Jim Wiegand (Mary), Sandy Wiegand, and Linda O'Malley (Neil), her mother-in-law, Lorraine Hoffman, sister-in-law, Marita McKenna (Neill), and brother-in-law, Mitch Jashinske, along with many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Polly was preceded in death by her father-in-law, John Hoffman Sr., and sister-in-law, Maryann Jashinske.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at St. Mark Church, Bristol Borough. Interment will be private. Friends may call from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday evening, and 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday morning, at the Wade Funeral Home, 1002 Radcliffe St., Bristol Borough.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be made to support Women's Care Center (The Polly Hoffman Memorial Crib Club Fund). Please send your donation to Women's Care Center, 360 N. Notre Dame Ave., South Bend, IN 46617, or visit supportwomenscarecenter.org.
Wade Funeral Home,
Bristol Borough
www.wadefh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 12, 2020