Pearl Kessler of Newtown, Pa., passed away July 16, 2019. She was 88.
The wife of the late Walter Kessler, Pearl is survived by her loving children, Linda Kessler, Susan Kessler, Donna Girardi (Les), and Richard Kessler (Pauline); 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to Pearl's Life Celebration from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, followed by her funeral service at 11 a.m. at Dunn-Givnish of Langhorne, 378 S. Bellevue Ave, Langhorne, PA 19047
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to The via their website www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html, or by phone by calling 1-800-227-2345.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 21, 2019