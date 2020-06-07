Pearl Kisloff
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Pearl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pearl (Glassman) Kisloff of Bryn Mawr, Pa., formerly of Levittown, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020.

She was the beloved wife of the late Harold, and the loving mother of the late Jack (Laura), Judith Jakobi (Sam Samuels and the late David), Linda Althouse (Mark) and Jill Komp (the late Mark). She is also survived by seven cherished grandchildren and 12 adoring great- grandchildren.

Services were private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the charity of donor's choice.

Joseph Levine & Sons, Inc.,

Trevose

www.levinefuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph Levine & Sons, Inc.
4737 Street Road
Trevose, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved