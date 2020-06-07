Pearl (Glassman) Kisloff of Bryn Mawr, Pa., formerly of Levittown, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020.She was the beloved wife of the late Harold, and the loving mother of the late Jack (Laura), Judith Jakobi (Sam Samuels and the late David), Linda Althouse (Mark) and Jill Komp (the late Mark). She is also survived by seven cherished grandchildren and 12 adoring great- grandchildren.Services were private.In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the charity of donor's choice.Joseph Levine & Sons, Inc.,Trevose