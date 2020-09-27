Pearle Yates Bennett of Langhorne died peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Attleboro in Langhorne. She was 93.
She was the beloved wife of the late Arthur L. Bennett; daughter of the late Isaac and Grace Tomlinson Yates; mother of the late Wendy Susan Bennett and David B. Bennett; sister of the late Margaret Yates, William Yates, and Dorothy Yates McDonough; and the sister-in-law of the late John McDonough, Grace Frederick Yates, and Walter R. Tanner.
A resident of Bucks County all of her life, she was born in Newtown, and a graduate of Newtown High School, Class of 1945. Her professional career spanned many, many years. She worked as a real estate agent for William Fulper and Richard Drake Real Estate agencies.
Pearle was an accomplished painter and loved painting with oils; she was the former owner of Village Art Studio in Yardley for several years.
Pearle was a faithful member of Yardley Methodist Church, Yardley. Pearle impacted many people in her life, her faith in God gave her the love and energy, and drive to help and care for those less fortunate. She will be sadly missed for quiet and blessed ways.
Pearle is survived by her son, Mark A. Bennett and his wife, Leslie; her daughter-in-law, Jennifer Gray Bennett. She also is survived by her sister, Grace Yates Tanner, and a brother, Isaac Yates Jr. Pearle also had many nieces and nephews; and two devoted grandchildren, Alex and Julie, and even though they lived far away, were loved.
Due to the many COVID-19 restrictions, Pearle's interment will be held privately. A memorial service and a fitting celebration of her life is being planned for April 2021.
Contributions in her name may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 1626 Locust St., Philadelphia, PA 19103.www.fluehr.com