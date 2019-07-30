Home

James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc. - Penndel
260 Bellevue Avenue
Penndel, PA 19047
215-757-3379
Peggy Carter
Peggy L. Carter Obituary
Peggy L. Carter, a lifelong Morrisville resident, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on Friday, July 19, 2019, at the age of 80.

Peggy graduated from Cathedral High School, Trenton, N.J. in 1957. She was a homemaker before working as a secretary for the Morrisville Police Department for 20 years. She was a dedicated member of Holy Trinity Parish. She also frequently donated to the Atlantic City casinos and Pennsylvania Lottery.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Marie Carter, her brother, Jack Carter and his wife, Sandra Carter, and nephew, Paul Terry.

She is survived by her children, Christopher Clawges of Morrisville, Daniel Clawges of Levittown, Brenda Clawges of Morrisville, and Bryan Clawges of North Carolina, and her grandchildren, Tyler, Christina and Colin Clawges. She is also survived by her sisters, Susan Payne (Bill), Sister Joan Carter R.S.M., Paula Terry, Theresa "TT" Groves (Lew), MaryAnne "Mimi" Mate and Linda Tosti (Ted), and numerous nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends will be received from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Holy Trinity Church, 201 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Morrisville, PA 19067, where her Memorial Mass will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Peggy's name may be made to the or Holy Trinity Church at the above address.

James O. Bradley Funeral Home,

Penndel

www.jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 30, 2019
