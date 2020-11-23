Penelope Scancella

Penelope Scancella, 78, of Warwick, PA, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 in her home after a long, courageous battle with cancer.

She was born December 18, 1941, in Baltimore, MD, daughter of Kathryn and John Mays. She was a graduate of Conestoga High School in Pennsylvania and Lycoming College in Pennsylvania. Penny loved raising her children in Newtown. Most recently she lived in Heritage Creek in Warwick.

On June 17, 1967, she married Joseph Scancella. She is survived by her children Joseph (Gwenn), Jennifer (Rob), Michael (Gina), and her grandchildren, Joseph, Anthony, Lily and Cecilia. She is also survived by her sister Kerry and cousin Jay.

Penny worked as an educator for over twenty years with the Bristol Township Schools, both in the classroom and with homebound students.

An avid reader and advocate for education, Penny always enjoyed reading. You could always find her on a Saturday afternoon with a bag of pretzels devouring a stack of paperback novels that she just bought at the Newtown Book and Record Exchange. In her later years her grandchildren were a captive audience as she gladly read to them every chance she could. She spent many hours playing board games with family and friends. She enjoyed volunteering in the Heritage Creek Community, and was very active in her Quester Chapter - Marquis where she served as president.

Penny loved travelling and learning about new places. She spoke fondly of trips to Europe and always looked forward to her and Joe's trips to Disney. Her most cherished time was spent at the beach watching her children and grandchildren playing in the sand and running through the waves.

Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Hanjani Institute, Asplundh Cancer Pavilion, 3941 Commerce Ave, Willow Grove, PA 19090. She was lucky to be accepted into several clinical trials and was happy to be contributing to future research. She will be able to continue her contribution to future medical research through her Gift of Life Donation. Her family is grateful to the many doctors and nurses who cared for her through the years.



