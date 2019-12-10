|
Penny L. Pulcinella passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Capital Health Hospital in Hopewell, N.J. She was 76.
She is survived by her husband, Mike; two daughters, Michelle Pulcinella and Pennylynn Okerson; her son-in-law, Ken Okerson; four grandchildren, Dalton, Madison, Olivia, and Payton; and her brother, Bob Adams (his wife, Maryellen).
Penny was born May 25, 1943 in Philadelphia, Pa. to Alma E. and Stanly Adams. She grew up in Northeast Philadelphia and graduated from Lincoln High School, Class of 1961. During her teenage years Penny would travel to Market Street in Philadelphia for the opportunity to dance on American Band Stand with Dick Clark.
After graduation Penny became employed by Philadelphia National Bank. This is where she met her beloved husband, Michael Pulcinella. Penny and Mike married May 25, 1968. Together they raised their family in Langhorne, Pa. While living in Langhorne, Penny was employed by Neshaminy School District as a teacher's aide for 25 years. Penny was affectionately known as "Mrs. P" to her students.
Penny was very active in the community. She spent her days raising her girls and volunteering as a Girl Scout leader, with the PTA and Bucks County Children's Choir. After retirement Penny and Mike moved to Columbus, N.J. to be closer to their four grandchildren. Her passion included spending time with her family at her beach house located in Ocean City, N.J., many Walt Disney World vacations and traveling the world with Mike. Together Penny and Mike had an amazing journey together. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Relatives and friends are invited to Penny's Life Celebration from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at the Dunn Givnish Funeral Home, 378 S. Bellevue Ave., Langhorne, PA 19047. Her interment and committal service will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, PA 18940.
Memorial contributions may be made in Penny's name to , 5 Valley Square, Suite #210, Blue Bell, PA 19422.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 10, 2019