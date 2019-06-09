|
Peter A. Rossetti passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 5, 2019. He was 96.
Pete was born in Philadelphia, to Frances (Gallic) and Frank Rossetti. He is survived by his children, Donna Koop (Rob), Sandra Wolfe (Thomas), Carla Rossetti (Dr. Enrique Hernandez), Joseph R., and Mary Ellen Baclit (Scott); grandchildren, Michael DiBattista (Chastity), Ashley Champigny (Jeff), Annette Rossetti and Marissa Rossetti; great-granddaughter, Charlie Rose Champigny; several nieces and nephews; and his former daughter-in-law, Veronica Rossetti. Pete was preceded in death by his wife, Annette in 1987.
Mr. Rossetti was a veteran of World War II. He served as a QM3 in the U.S. Navy from October 1942 to March 1945. He was honorably discharged March 31, 1945. He earned the American Theater, European Theater (Africa, Sicily, Salerno, Anzio, and Normandy) Combat Medal, and a Purple Heart. His combat units were awarded a Navy Unit Commendation for ending the war in Sicily. On Jan. 22, 2019, he was awarded the highest French military honor, the French Legion of Honor Medal.
Pete's family will receive relatives and friends from 10 a.m. until noon Monday, June 10, at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 611 Knowles Ave., Southampton, where his Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon. Interment will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Cheltenham. In lieu of flowers, the Rossetti family has requested donations in his name be made to PA s, Inc., 1117 Country Club Rd., Camp Hill, PA 17011 or www.pawoundedwarriors.org.
Condolences may be sent to Pete's family by visiting the funeral home Web site listed below.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 9, 2019