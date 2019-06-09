Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGhee Funeral Home
690 Belmont Ave
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 355-0902
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Rossetti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter A. Rossetti

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Peter A. Rossetti Obituary
Peter A. Rossetti passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 5, 2019. He was 96.

Pete was born in Philadelphia, to Frances (Gallic) and Frank Rossetti. He is survived by his children, Donna Koop (Rob), Sandra Wolfe (Thomas), Carla Rossetti (Dr. Enrique Hernandez), Joseph R., and Mary Ellen Baclit (Scott); grandchildren, Michael DiBattista (Chastity), Ashley Champigny (Jeff), Annette Rossetti and Marissa Rossetti; great-granddaughter, Charlie Rose Champigny; several nieces and nephews; and his former daughter-in-law, Veronica Rossetti. Pete was preceded in death by his wife, Annette in 1987.

Mr. Rossetti was a veteran of World War II. He served as a QM3 in the U.S. Navy from October 1942 to March 1945. He was honorably discharged March 31, 1945. He earned the American Theater, European Theater (Africa, Sicily, Salerno, Anzio, and Normandy) Combat Medal, and a Purple Heart. His combat units were awarded a Navy Unit Commendation for ending the war in Sicily. On Jan. 22, 2019, he was awarded the highest French military honor, the French Legion of Honor Medal.

Pete's family will receive relatives and friends from 10 a.m. until noon Monday, June 10, at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 611 Knowles Ave., Southampton, where his Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon. Interment will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Cheltenham. In lieu of flowers, the Rossetti family has requested donations in his name be made to PA s, Inc., 1117 Country Club Rd., Camp Hill, PA 17011 or www.pawoundedwarriors.org.

Condolences may be sent to Pete's family by visiting the funeral home Web site listed below.

James J. McGhee Funeral Home,

Southampton

www.McgheeFuneralHome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now