Peter C. Bazakas of Warwick, R.I. passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Riverview Healthcare, Coventry, R.I. He was 95.
Born in Marlboro, Mass., he was the son of the late Christos and the late Efrosene (Babalis) Bazakas.
He was the beloved husband for 62 years to Mary "Mollie" Robertson Crawford Bazakas.
Peter was an accomplished man; he had a life filled with serving others. His accomplishments started early in life as the oldest of seven children. In his youth he was a Massachusetts Horticultural Society Medal winner, a sea scout, and boy scout, earning the distinction of Eagle Scout. While Peter graduated from Marlboro High School, he then attended the Perkiomen School for college preparation. During World War II after working at Watertown Arsenal, he enlisted in the U.S. Army in January 1945 as part of the invading force of Japan, where he served in the military police.
Peter's passion for the outdoors and science required more education. Upon returning home he received a B.A. from Boston University in Geology. Following this he taught at the Massachusetts Agricultural College, then the University of Massachusetts, Amhurst while pursuing his Master's degree. While in New England, Peter spent his free time cycling, hiking, and skiing; and was an executive committee member, including positions as vice president and ski chairman and for the American Youth Hostel Greater Boston Chapter from 1951 to 1956.
His love for teaching pushed him to enroll in the Doctoral program at Virginia Polytechnical Institute. Without completing his doctoral program, he went on to become a Professor of Geology and Physical Science at Pennsylvania State University, Ogontz. He was known to many students as not only a great professor but also a skillful advisor, guiding many of them to the correct major and even career choice. He served on the Penn State faculty senate and as the fire officer. Teaching in person didn't seem like enough; he also had a TV show on PBS in Philadelphia that taught science.
When he wasn't teaching, he was very active in his community as a member of the BuxMont Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, the local democratic party, and Kiwanis club. He was passionate about our impact on the earth and lectured in the 1970s about the use of fossil fuels and organic gardening. This concern for preservation led him to become active in farm and historic building preservation, and Delaware River conservation. If all his accomplishments weren't enough, Peter maintained a second career as owner and operator of a nursery and a construction company.
Upon retirement, Peter continued his lifelong love of gardening, learned blacksmithing, joined a men's choir, and continued to build furniture expanding into making houses for song birds, bats and butterflies.
Besides his wife, he survived by his two daughters, Jennifer C. Bazakas and Martha C. Bazakas. He was the devoted grandfather of Melissa and William Bazakas-Chamberlain, and also leaves his two brothers, Apostolos "Toly" Bazakas and Christos "Chris" Bazakas, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Constantine "Custer" Bazakas, Alice Bazakas Gaynor, Emorphia "Emmy" Tsardounis, and Catherine (Vallas) Bazakas.
His services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Donations can be made in his name to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory,
West Warwick, R.I.
www.carpenterjenks.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 19, 2019