Peter Wright passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Glendale, Calif., after a three and a half year battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 76.
He was born April 30, 1943 in Trenton, N.J. to C. Elmer and Adele W.D. Wright. He grew up in Yardley, Pa., and graduated from Pennsbury High School in 1961. He served four years in the United States Air Force as a Linguistics Specialist, achieving the rank of E-4/Sergeant. He then attended Indiana University, where he obtained both his B.S. and J.D. degrees.
He practiced law for over 40 years, serving several years as deputy city attorney for the City of Glendale, Calif. before going into private practice at Irsfeld, Irsfeld & Younger. Pete received the honor of being rated "AV Preeminent" by Martindale-Hubble Peer Review, which is the highest rating in both legal skills and ethical standards. He will be remembered for his honesty, integrity, and dedication to his clients.
Pete was an avid student of the world throughout his life and could speak intelligently on almost any subject. He was a historian, scientist, logician, linguist, sports fanatic, and a talented artist leaving behind several paintings and countless drawings. His legacy, however, is his family who hope to instill in their children his wisdom, humor, compassion, and love.
He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Christi Wright; daughter, Natalie Mutz (Andrew); son, Timothy Wright (Nicole); grandsons, William and Matthew Mutz; brothers, Larry Wright (Gerry) and Gregory Wright; sister, Roxanne Marshall (William); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Peter was preceded in death by his parents and brother, David Wright.
A memorial service was held Saturday, Feb. 8 at Emmanuel Evangelical Church in Burbank, Calif. His ashes were buried at Riverside National Cemetery, Riverside, Calif. on Feb. 10, with a brief military ceremony, memorial honor detail, and family members in attendance.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 1, 2020