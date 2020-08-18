1/1
Peter J. Cosenza
Peter J. Cosenza of Upper Southampton, Pa. passed away Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, surrounded by beloved family. He was 80.

He was the son of the late Ida and Vincent Cosenza (Alice Cosenza), and also was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Margaret (Rose) Cosenza, his daughter, Helene Croak, and grandson, William "Billy" Croak.

He is survived by his sons, Donald P. Sanford (Liz) and Vincent L. Cosenza (Myra), and his beloved daughters, Gina Cosenza and his shining star, Lisa Cosenza. He is also survived by grandsons, Peter Croak (Jill) and Sean Cosenza, great grandsons, William and Titus Cosenza, brother, Timothy C., and devoted son-in-law, Pat Croak, who was faithfully by his side for the past two years.

Peter was born Aug. 16, 1939 in Germantown. After high school he joined the United States Marine Corps and served his country proudly from 1956 to 1959. After his discharge, Peter followed in his father's footsteps and joined Local 126, where he was a lineman until his early 70s. After retirement Peter moved to Florida to live his best life on his sailboat.

He was a devout Catholic, who donated his time and gave generously to many charities.

Peter's family will receive relatives and friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 611 Knowles Ave., Southampton, Pa., where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. Peter will be laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem, Pa.

Contributions in memory of Peter J. Cosenza may be sent to St. Francis Inn, 2441 Kensington Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19125.

Condolences may be sent to Peter's family by visiting the funeral home's web site below.

James J. McGhee Funeral Home,

Southampton

www.mcgheefuneralhome.com

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McGhee Funeral Home
690 Belmont Ave
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 355-0902
