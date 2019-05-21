|
|
Peter J. Verderame was born April 9, 1926 in Philadelphia, Pa. He died peacefully on Sunday, May 19, 2019. He was 93.
His parents were Concetta (nee Verderame) and Liberato Verderame. He was married for 70 years to the late Carmela Verderame, who preceded him in death by seven months. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Lorraine Verderame Fitzpatrick, who died in 1985.
He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and the Korean War.
Peter was a graduate of Temple University Law School. He practiced law for over 50 years, serving the families of Lower Bucks County. He was a member of the Bucks County Bar Association and the Piazza Nuova Sons of Italy Lodge.
He is survived by his daughters, Christine Walton (David) and Marie Westbrook (Alanson), and sons, Liberato (Michelle), Anthony (Antoinette) and John Verderame (Kim). He had 13 grandchildren and one great granddaughter, and is also survived by two sisters and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to call from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, at Our Lady of Grace Church, 225 S. Bellevue Avenue, Penndel, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. The Rite of Committal will follow in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery, Langhorne.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 21, 2019