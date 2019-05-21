Home

POWERED BY

Services
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Verderame
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter J. Verderame

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Peter J. Verderame Obituary
Peter J. Verderame was born April 9, 1926 in Philadelphia, Pa. He died peacefully on Sunday, May 19, 2019. He was 93.

His parents were Concetta (nee Verderame) and Liberato Verderame. He was married for 70 years to the late Carmela Verderame, who preceded him in death by seven months. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Lorraine Verderame Fitzpatrick, who died in 1985.

He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and the Korean War.

Peter was a graduate of Temple University Law School. He practiced law for over 50 years, serving the families of Lower Bucks County. He was a member of the Bucks County Bar Association and the Piazza Nuova Sons of Italy Lodge.

He is survived by his daughters, Christine Walton (David) and Marie Westbrook (Alanson), and sons, Liberato (Michelle), Anthony (Antoinette) and John Verderame (Kim). He had 13 grandchildren and one great granddaughter, and is also survived by two sisters and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to call from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, at Our Lady of Grace Church, 225 S. Bellevue Avenue, Penndel, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. The Rite of Committal will follow in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery, Langhorne.

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com


logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now