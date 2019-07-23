|
|
Peter Lewis Tashman of Warminster, Pa., died July 20, 2019.
He was the husband of Judy (Friedman) Tashman; father of Matthew Tashman (Amy), Nancy Lever (Paul), and Brian Tashman; brother of Andrew Tashman and Henry Tashman (Karen); and grandfather of Ethan Tashman, Adam Tashman, Jessica Tashman, Jonah Lever and Sam Lever.
Relatives and friends are invited to funeral services at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, Shir Ami Congregation, 101 Richboro Rd., Newtown PA 18940. Interment will be in Roosevelt Memorial Park. Shiva will observed beginning at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at his late residence.
Contributions in his name may be made to the , 399 Market St., Ste 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106 www.alz.org/delval or Hearing Health Foundation 353 7th Ave., 10th Fl., Manhattan, NY 10001, www.hearinghealthfoundation.org.
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 23, 2019