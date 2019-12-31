|
|
Peter M. Robbins of Lower Makefield Township passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne, Pa. He was 45.
Pete fought a courageous battle against cancer with strength and dignity; it was just too hard (TWSS).
Born in Bristol, Pa. and formerly of Fairless Hills, he resided in Lower Makefield for the past three years.
Pete was a 1992 graduate of Pennsbury High School. He was an employee with Ryder System, Inc. for nearly 23 years, most recently working as an asset manager in their Bensalem office.
Pete was known for his sense of humor, his passion for music, and devotion to his family.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jennifer Robbins; three daughters, Emma, Ava, and Claire; his parents, Harry and Susan Robbins; father-in-law, Frank Jones and his wife, Linda; mother-in-law, Catherine Jones; two brothers, Harry Robbins III and his wife, Tina, and Christopher Robbins and his wife, Amy; brothers-in-law, Brian Jones and Melissa, Harry Grannis and Kara, and Daniel Grannis, as well as a large extended family of aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday Jan. 4, 2020 at the FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home, 17 S. Delaware Avenue (River Road), Yardley, Pa., where friends may call from 1 p.m.
FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home,
Yardley
fitzgeraldsommerfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 31, 2019