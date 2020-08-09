Peter T. Brescia of Washington Crossing, Pa., passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020, at Samaritan Hospice at Virtua Memorial Hospital, Mt. Holly, N.J. He was 83.Born in Bristol, Pa., Peter graduated from Bristol High School, class of 1955, where he excelled as an outstanding athlete. He then graduated from West Chester University, class of 1959, where he played Varsity Football and Track. While at West Chester University, Peter earned National Gold Medals in the Shot Put and Discus, and was the Mid-Atlantic States Throwing Champion.He then started his career in Teaching with the Hamilton Township Board of Education at Steinert High School, from 1962 to 1978.While at Steinert, Peter was a teacher, Administrator, and Head Football Coach. During his coaching at Steinert, he earned the title of the only undefeated team in school history. Peter then moved on to becoming the Superintendent of the Pemberton Township Board of Education, where he retired in 1997 after 18 years.Preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Anna Tumbarello Brescia, he is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Kitty Brescia; his son, Peter T. Brescia, Jr.; his daughter Jaqueline A. Aladich, and her husband Michael; his grandchildren, Mikey and Arianna; his great granddaughter, Mirai (Francesca); and many colleagues, and dear friends.Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., at Our Lady of the Angels Parish, Saint Joachim Church, 20-50 Butler Street, Trenton, NJ 08611.Entombment will follow at St. Mary's Mausoleum, Hamilton.There will be no calling hours.Arrangements are by the Brenna Funeral Home, Immordino Chapel, 1799 Klockner Road, Hamilton, NJ 08619.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Peter's name to Catholic Charities Diocese of Trenton 39 North Clinton Avenue Trenton, NJ 08609.To send condolences to the family, please visit the website below.Brenna Funeral Home