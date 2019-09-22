Bucks County Courier Times Obituaries
Peter Wall Horsley Obituary
Peter Wall Horsley of Newtown, Pa. died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, with his loving wife, Rosemary, by his side. He was 64.

Born in New Bedford, Mass. on July 21, he was the son of Frank William and Jean Anne Wall Horsley.

In addition to his wife, Rosemary, with whom he shared 23 wonderful years of memories, he is survived by his beautiful daughters, Shauna Horsley (Ron Dixon), Kaitlyn Churchill (Hunter Churchill), Jen Suchocki (Paul Suchocki), and Aleah Wolinsky, as well as eight grandchildren, three siblings, and many nieces, nephews and in-laws who all loved him.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Kelley Jean, and his brother, William Horsley.

Relatives and friends are invited to Peters visitations from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, and again from 9:30 a.m. until his prayer service at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown-Richboro Rd. (at Holland Rd.), Richboro, PA 18954. Peter's interment will take place privately at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Peter's name to Riders for a Cause, P.O. Box 3283, Mercerville, NJ 08690, www.ridersforacause.org.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 22, 2019
