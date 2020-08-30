Philip Antolino of Tullytown passed away Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was 70.Philip was the eldest son of Josephine and Carmine Antolino, born May 3,1950, in the Bronx, N.Y. He was the big brother to Mike, Frank, and John, whom he would always tease that he was obviously the favorite son since mom chose to have him first!Philip graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1968, after which he moved to New York and pursued a career as a barber/hairdresser, for which he received several awards. Some years later, he joined his father in the family masonry business, and eventually took over the business, Carmine Antolino, Inc and taught his own son the trade. As a mason/builder, he built numerous homes and developments in the area. In 1988, he and his brothers purchased plots of land together and built the houses in which they raised their families next door to one another. In 1975, Philip married the love of his life, Rebecca Constant, of Levittown, and they had two children, Carmine and Angela, who were his pride and joy.Those who know Philip would say that he would give you the shirt off his back. He was known for his unending kindness, generosity, and sense of humor. To know him was to love him, but more than that, to know him was to feel his love for you. Even as life took its toll and physical limitations began to inhibit his abilities, Philip still tried his hardest to help others with anything they needed. He was always calling to check in on those he cared about, lifting others up when they were down, and just generally doing anything he could to help with whatever those around him needed.He continued enjoying his hobbies, which included fishing with his son, nephews, and friends; and working in his garden, which he was so proud of! Philip was also involved in his community, serving on multiple committees in Tullytown Borough, work which he thoroughly enjoyed. In his retirement, this self proclaimed "dinosaur" learned how to use a smartphone and was always texting his family and friends, and even managed to have a social media account. Philip's family were the light of his life, as he reminded them all the time.He was preceded in death by his parents, Josephine and Carmine; many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins, and his niece, Laura.He is survived by his loving wife, Rebecca, and their dog, Sophie; his son, Carmine, his daughter, Angela and her husband, Brian, and their son, Cullen, Philip's first grandchild, who filled his heart with joy. He also is survived by his brothers, Mike, Frank, and John, numerous cousins, and a multitude of nieces and nephews, all of whom held a special place in his heart and all of whom loved their Uncle Philsy.Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate his Memorial Mass at noon Thursday, Sept. 3, at St. Mark Church, Bristol Borough. Friends may call from 10 to 11:45 a.m. Thursday, at the Wade Funeral Home, 1002 Radcliffe St., Bristol Borough.Wade Funeral Home,Bristol Borough