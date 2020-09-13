1/1
Philip D. Paolella
Philip D. Paolella of Bristol, Pa. passed away suddenly on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 at Lower Bucks Hospital. He was 67.

He was born and raised in Bristol Boro, and had been a lifelong resident. Phil was a retired Configuration Analyst from Lockheed Martin for 20 years. Phil was a Grand Knight for the Knights of Columbus Council #906, and a member of St. Ann Athletic Association 5th Ward Italian Mutual Aide. 

Phil loved sports, especially horse racing. He also enjoyed cooking his family's favorite Italian recipes.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dominic and Elizabeth Paolella. 

Phil will be greatly missed by his siblings, Joseph Paolella and Beth Ann Gallagher and her husband, Edward, his nephew, Dominic Gallagher, and many cousins and close friends.

Family and friends are invited to gather from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at St. Ann Church, 357 Dorrance St., Bristol, PA 19007, where his Funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be held privately at St. Mark Cemetery. Keeping with CDC guidelines, social distancing and masks are mandated indoors and outdoors.

Donations in his name can be made to the Knights of Columbus Council #906, P.O. Box 346, Bristol, PA 19007.

Galzerano Funeral Home,

Bristol ~ Levittown

www.galzeranofuneralhome.com




Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
St. Ann Church
Send Flowers
SEP
16
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Ann Church
Send Flowers
