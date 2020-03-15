|
Philip F. Lentz of Bristol passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. He was 92.
Born and raised in Philadelphia, he had been a resident of Bristol Boro for more than 60 years.
He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II as a Seaman Second Class and was stationed in Guam. As a devoted Catholic and parishioner of St. Ann Church in Bristol, Phil was an usher and a parish volunteer for numerous events and committees throughout his lifetime. He also was a life member of the John Billington V.F.W. Post 6495, a life member of St. Ann Athletic Club, an active member of the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 1169, and a retired employee of Farruggio's Express Inc.
Over the years Phil, with a joyful smile, spent time as an avid billiard player, and a ballroom dancer, which was a pastime he really enjoyed doing with his wife. In addition to these activities, there was always one love for Phil - that love was being surrounded by family and friends as they enjoyed a good Italian meal accompanied by a nice glass of red wine.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Philip and Margaret Lentz. Phil will be greatly missed by his loving and beloved wife of 50 years, Rita Lentz (Porfirio-Profy); his children, Joseph Lentz, Maria Lentz Fitzgerald and her husband, Philip, Darlene Johnson (Carl Walker); his grandchildren, Philip, Daniel, and Jason; great-grandson, Jaiden; and many dear, special relatives and friends, locally and in Italia.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, at St. Ann Church, 357 Dorrance St., Bristol, PA 19007, where the funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Washington Crossing National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his name to Autism Speaks, 1060 State Road, Second Floor, Princeton, NJ 08540, would be appreciated.
