|
|
Philip Lee States, born in Mount Union, Pa. on March 5, 1935, passed away peacefully at 10:35 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in the company of his beloved wife, Lois, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital, Albany, N.Y.
Philip, the son of Donald States and Verda McMullen, loved the outdoors. He was an avid hunter and excellent horseman. Philip also enjoyed downhill skiing and shared this sport with the many students he taught to ski.
He served his country with honor as a member of the U.S. Army. He was employed for 30 years by U.S. Steel and also worked on small engine repair and various other jobs.
Philip was preceded in death by his younger brother, Harry States.
Survivors include his wife, Lois; sister, Barbara States Metzler; daughters, Sandy Harty (Ed), Susan Krut, Staci Snyder (Tim) and Sheri Frysinger; as well as grandchildren, Garrett and Weston Hrty, Adam and Cheyenne Krut and Shane Snyder.
Philip deeply loved his whole family and enjoyed being a good father and grandfather. His loved ones will remember him as an outdoorsman and a true cowboy.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, Philip's family asks that contributions be made in his name to Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 6, 2020