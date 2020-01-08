Home

Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
2207 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
215-639-0422
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
2207 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Ephrem Church
5400 Hulmeville Rd.
Bensalem, PA
Interment
Following Services
Resurrection Cemetery
5201 Hulmeville Rd
Bensalem, PA
Philip Michael DeLeo
Philip Michael DeLeo passed away at Holy Redeemer Hospital on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. He was 76.

Philip was a proud veteran of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard. He owned Guaranteed Batteries in Trevose for over 40 years.

He is survived by his loving wife, Deidre (McSorley), and his children, Andrew DeLeo (Angie), Randee DeLeo Goodman (Michael), and John F. McSorley Jr. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Gwenelle and Nola; his siblings, James DeLeo, Julie Lehman (Gary), and Susanne D. McCarthy (Frank); his best friend, Michael Kunz; and his goddaughter, Catherine Kunz Poole.

Philip was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Ethel.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Friday, at Tomlinson Funeral Home, 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Ephrem Church, 5400 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020. Interment will take place immediately after Mass at Resurrection Cemetery, 5201 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 8, 2020
