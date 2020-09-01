Philip T. LeNoir passed away suddenly on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at his home. He was 42.Born in Okinawa, Japan, he was a longtime resident of Fairless Hills and a graduate of Pennsbury High School (1996). Philip was a longtime and dependable employee at CVS Pharmacy in Langhorne. He was most known for his love to sing karaoke with his friends, and attributed his musical ear to his father.Preceded in death by his father, George F. LeNoir Jr., he is survived by his mother, Rosemarie (Zielinsky) LeNoir; his grandmother, Margaret LeNoir; brother, Chuck LeNoir; sisters, Lisa LeNoir, Michelle Jennings (Jeffrey), and Jeanette LeNoir; and several aunts and uncles. He will be greatly missed by his niece, Madysen, his nephews, Liam, Paxton and Cole, and his soulmate, Tammie Clawges.Relatives and friends are invited to attend his memorial service at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at the Wade Funeral Home, 1002 Radcliffe Street, Bristol Borough, where friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, social distancing and masks are required.Wade Funeral Home,Bristol Borough