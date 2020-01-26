|
Philip V. Bradshaw of Yardley passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was 88.
Born in Lost Creek, Pa., he resided in Fallsington for over 40 years before moving to Yardley in 2006. Phil was a U.S. Army veteran who served during the Korean War.
He was formerly employed as a member of the Operating Engineers Local 542, and the U.S. Steel Corporation. He retired from Nabisco in 1994.
Philip is survived by his wife of 62 years, Irene, his children, Philip (Darla), Susan Davison (Michael), and Patrick (Donna), and his grandchildren, Danae (Ryan), Philip (Chrissy), Lauren, and Michael. He is also survived by five great- grandchildren, Blake, Sienna, Carter, Briella and Nolan, and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Pop's visiting nurse, Sue, for her compassionate care in recent months.
Family and friends will be received from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at St. John the Evangelist Church, 752 Big Oak Rd., #4728, Morrisville, PA 19067, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Interment will follow the Mass in Washington Crossing National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Phil's name to: Eastern Pennsylvania Down Syndrome Center, 6900 Hamilton Blvd., P.O. Box 60, Trexlertown, PA 18087.
