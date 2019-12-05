|
Dr. Phillip Friedman of Newtown, Pa. died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. He was 88.
He was the beloved husband of Sheila (Alexander) Friedman; the devoted father of Dvora Rotenberg (Chuck) of Ottawa, Canada and Louis Friedman (Debbie) of East Brunswick, N.J.; and the loving grandfather of Rochel, Yossi, Yaacov, Nechama Dena, Joshua, Sabrina and Samuel and five great grandchildren.
His funeral was held Monday, Dec. 2 at Goldstein's Suburban North in Southampton, followed by interment at Shalom Memorial Park in Huntingdon Valley.
Donations in his name may be made to the Jewish Foundation for the Righteous, National Museum of American Jewish History in Philadelphia, or Ottawa Food Bank in Canada.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 5, 2019