Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Phillip Friedman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Phillip Friedman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Phillip Friedman Obituary
Dr. Phillip Friedman of Newtown, Pa. died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. He was 88.

He was the beloved husband of Sheila (Alexander) Friedman; the devoted father of Dvora Rotenberg (Chuck) of Ottawa, Canada and Louis Friedman (Debbie) of East Brunswick, N.J.; and the loving grandfather of Rochel, Yossi, Yaacov, Nechama Dena, Joshua, Sabrina and Samuel and five great grandchildren.

His funeral was held Monday, Dec. 2 at Goldstein's Suburban North in Southampton, followed by interment at Shalom Memorial Park in Huntingdon Valley.

Donations in his name may be made to the Jewish Foundation for the Righteous, National Museum of American Jewish History in Philadelphia, or Ottawa Food Bank in Canada.

Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael Sacks, Southampton, Pa.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phillip's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -