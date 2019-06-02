|
Phillip J. "Cowboy Phil" Oseredzuk of Penndel passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019, at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. He was 16.
Born in Langhorne, Phillip was a lifelong resident of Penndel and a current student at Neshaminy High School. He was a member of Our Lady of Grace parish. At the age of 13, he started his own business "Phil's Landscaping".
Phil played ice hockey for the Grundy Grizzlies, the Grundy Senators and for Neshaminy High School. He also played baseball for the Penndel Little League and loved fishing and boating.
"Cowboy Phil" enjoyed country music, diesel trucks "Blowing Coal" and quading, but most important to him was being with his family.
Phil will be lovingly remembered for his larger than life, outgoing and fun loving personality.
Beloved son of Lynn M. (Garrison) and Phillip J. Oseredzuk, Phil was the loving brother of Jaclyn. He was the adored grandson of Donna and Glenn Garrison and Lorraine and the late Richard Oseredzuk and great-grandson of Lorraine Zebley. He will also be missed by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Family and friends are invited to call from 5 until 8 p.m. Wednesday at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Rd., Levittown. His funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday at Our Lady of Grace Church, 225 S. Bellevue Avenue, Penndel, followed by Rite of Committal at Our Lady of Grace Cemetery. There are no calling hours on Thursday morning prior to Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions would be appreciated to the Gift of Life Donor Program, 401 N. 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19123.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 2, 2019