Phillip Michael MartelliDoylestown - Phillip Michael Martelli of Doylestown, formerly of Yardley died on Sunday November 15, 2020 at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 55.Born in Trenton, New Jersey, he was the beloved son of Ernest II and Carol Allaire Martelli.Phil was a 1983 graduate of Pennsbury High School and Bucks County Technical School. He was full of ambition and creativity, started his own construction and home remodeling business, Martelli's Construction Company. Phil was an avid hockey fan who never missed a Flyers game. He enjoyed playing golf with friends and was a dedicated member of the Bucks County Country Club men's golf league. Phil was "tough as nails" with the softest heart. There is not a person who met Phil that doesn't have a memorable story to tell….he lived everyday like it was his birthday or someone else's. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends.In addition to his parents Phil is survived by his son and daughter; Mike Martelli and Taylor Martelli, 2 step children; Ken Calhoun and Stephanie Calhoun. 2 sisters; Carol Ramsden and her husband Rick and Lorie Thompson and her husband Kevin and 1 brother Ernest Martelli III and his wife Alice. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Jake, Logan and Dylan Neagle and Bailey and Noah Calhoun, as well as several nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Friday November 20, 2020 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm in the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 241 East Butler Avenue (at Sandy Ridge Rd.) New Britain, PA 18901. Social Distancing and Masks are required at all times. His interment will be private.In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Hospital of the University Pennsylvania, for Myeloma Research, 3400 Spruce St. Phila, PA 19104.A memorial service to celebrate Phil's life will be held at a future date.