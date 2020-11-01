Phillip S. Houser Sr., age 89, peacefully passed from this world on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. He had pancreatic cancer, but his death might be better attributed to a broken heart after Margaret, the love of his life, passed away on July 1, three days short of their 70th wedding anniversary. In his final days, he spoke of his deep love for his wife and his pride for his sons and their families. The last few visits with his sister, Leah, provided laughter and happy memories.
Phil was forever dedicated to making life better for his wife and family. He left high school in 10th grade and worked multiple jobs throughout his early life, supporting his family. He read constantly in an ongoing effort to learn and improve. When not working a second or third job, he studied in the evenings as he pursued insurance and securities licenses, ultimately becoming a successful financial advisor.
An endless entertainer, he loved to make people laugh. Phil never missed an opportunity to regale a crowd with a series of jokes, often amazing people at the sheer volume of the material he remembered. He baked cakes and cookies and distributed them generously to family, nurses, doctors, wait staff, his pharmacist, his lawyer, and others that provided friendship and advice. His apple cakes will be missed by family and friends everywhere.
Phil often joked that when he left this world, the earth would shudder a bit at the loss. That was certainly true for his family, who will remember his larger-than-life character and hear his voice forever.
In addition to Margaret, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Roy, Julia Bromell, Paul, Noel, and Amy, as well as a daughter-in-law, Colleen.
He is survived by two sisters, Vivian Bennett and Leah Ciarka, four sons, P. Stephen Jr. (Adriana), Kevin, Brian (Nancy), and Denis (Linda), and 11 grandchildren, who will miss his humor and advice: Christie, Alexis, Alyssa, Kaitlyn, Kevin Jr., Karly, Jake, Dillon, Rebecca, Amanda, and Matthew. In addition, he leaves behind three great-grandchildren, Sophia, Avery and Jaxon, and his good friend, Bob.
The family thanks everyone at Chandler Hall Hospice for their warm and patient care. Special thanks to Norma, Terry, Cindy, Sue, Carol, Gretchen and Dr. McElmoyle.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet Phil's family and celebrate his life at 10 a.m. until the start of his funeral tribute at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, to be held at Covenant Church, 4000 US - 202, Doylestown, PA 18902. CDC guidelines for social distancing will be followed and masks will be required.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made in Phil's honor by mail or online to Penn Medicine Gastrointestinal Cancer Program. Online: https://giving.apps.upenn.edu/fund?program=MC&fund=843022&appeal=PMWEB
; or by mail: Please make checks payable to Trustees of the University of Penn with a note specifying Penn Medicine Gastrointestinal Cancer Program, mail to Penn Medicine Development and Alumni Relations, 3535 Market St., Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104.www.fluehr.com