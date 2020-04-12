|
Phoebe Giagnacova of Bristol passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020. She was 84.
Born in Carlisle, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Robert Lee and Bertie (Nailor) Gillaugh. Phoebe was a graduate of the first nursing class of Einstein Hospital in Philadelphia.
She traveled extensively, enjoyed camping and baking.
After retirement, Phoebe lived for 25 years in Murrells Inlet, S.C. She was an active member of Belin United Methodist Church, enjoyed many close friendships, time with her grandchildren on Huntington Beach, was an avid reader, and loved a good card game and laugh.
She was preceded in death by her husband, the love of her life, Angelo "Tex" Giagnacova, her sisters, Frances Jumper and Ann Heberlig, and grandson, Jacob Bryceland.
Phoebe is survived by her daughters, Susan Giagnacova, Barbara Maine (Daniel), and Karen Bryceland (James); her grandchildren, Shawn Daggett, Jennifer Daggett, Daniel Maine (Danielle), Jillian Curnew (Michael), Matthew Maine, Zachary Bryceland, and Gabrielle Helm (Zachary); great grandchildren, Anthony, Kaiden, and Saige; her sisters, Isabelle Lehman and Berta Chronister; and brother-in-law, Fran Giagnacovo.
Due to gathering restrictions, a memorial gathering will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Phoebe's name to the at .
