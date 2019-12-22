|
|
Phyllis E. (Gould) Berkes died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.
She was the wife of the late Milton Berkes; mother of Brad Shapiro and Jeff Shapiro; sister of the late Fred Gould (Sara); and aunt of Hillary Gould. She is also survived by five grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Services are private.
Contributions in her name may be made to the , 399 Market St., Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael Sacks Suburban North,
Southampton, Pa.
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 22, 2019