Phyllis E. Berkes

Phyllis E. Berkes Obituary
Phyllis E. (Gould) Berkes died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.

She was the wife of the late Milton Berkes; mother of Brad Shapiro and Jeff Shapiro; sister of the late Fred Gould (Sara); and aunt of Hillary Gould. She is also survived by five grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Services are private.

Contributions in her name may be made to the , 399 Market St., Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.

Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael Sacks Suburban North,

Southampton, Pa.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 22, 2019
