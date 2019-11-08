|
Phyllis Marie "PJ", of Philadelphia, Pa., Churchville, Pa., Bensalem, Pa, Naples, Fla., and Long Beach Island, N.J., entered into eternal life on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. She was 86.
Phyllis was born in Philadelphia, Pa., Nov. 9, 1932, the daughter of the late Viola (Price) Crockett.
After graduating from Stetson High School, she became skilled in handcrafted cigar making. She also worked retail for Silo's Appliances.
She then married the love of her life, her "main squeeze", Joseph Thomas Jones, Sr. on Feb. 16, 1951, at 18 years old. This extended her love of family to now include children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
In 1973, Phyllis and Joe chose a second home in Naples, Fla., to enjoy the sunshine and provide a destination for family and friends to visit.
Phyllis and Joe were active members of Windstar Country Club in Naples, Fla. and Frankford Torresdale Country Club in Philadelphia, Pa.
Survived by son Joseph T. Jones, Jr. (Andrea), daughter-in-law Linda Jones, grandchildren Joseph T. Jones III "The Rascal" (Ingrid Kaszas), Jamie Lyn Englebert (Chris), Jennifer Jones (Joseph Silva), Kenneth Jones (Sarah), Jaclyn Marie Jones, Erin Kuptsow (David), great-grandchildren Greta and Mattias, Wesley and Ryan, Jocelyn and Peyton, Kara, Kenneth, Grayson, Nolan, and Madison, Morgan, Mackenzie, Abigail, and Reuben.
She also leaves behind sisters Doris Rafter (Charles) and Helen Muncie, and brother Edward Crockett (Kathy), and many family members of whom she adored.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by husband Joe, brothers David Crockett and Leroy Crockett, and son Charles "Chuck" Jones. Family and friends were the cornerstone of Phyllis' life. She loved to party! She will be deeply missed yet lovingly remembered for years to come.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Saturday, Nov. 9, (what would have been PJ's 87th birthday!) at 9 a.m., St. Katherine of Siena Church, 9700 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, Pa., followed by her Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Interment will be held at Resurrection Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be sent to Fellowship Community, 3000 Fellowship Drive, Whitehall, PA 18052.
Burns Funeral Home
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 8, 2019