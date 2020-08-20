1/1
Phyllis R. Kotz
Phyllis R. (Offredo) Kotz of Yardley passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. She was 74.

Daughter of the late Sara Conti and Russell Offredo, she is survived by the love of her life, her husband, Jack "John" Kotz; her beloved daughters, Michelle Kotz and Deidre Angelini (Mike); her two grandchildren, Hope and Blake Angelini; her loving brothers, Ron Offredo, Anthony Valenti (Carole) and Joe Valenti (Pam); as well as numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, extended family, friends and neighbors.

Phyllis was a loving and energetic woman whose biggest love in life was her family. She enjoyed spending time with family, especially on holidays and vacations, including trips to Sea Isle City and Atlantic City. She loved to cook, bake, read, listen to Elvis and take walks with her dog, Nacho. Phyllis was a strong, independent woman who, as former owner of Kotz Associates Inc. Insurance Agency, built her business from the ground up. She will be deeply missed by all who loved and knew her.

Family and friends are invited to call from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at the Galzerano Funeral Home, 3500 Bristol-Oxford Valley Rd., Levittown, PA 19057, where her funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will take place at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31, at Washington Crossing National Cemetery.

Keeping with CDC guidelines, indoor gatherings at funeral homes are limited to 25 people, social distancing and masks are mandated indoors and outdoors.

Galzerano Funeral Home,

Bristol ~ Levittown

www.galzeranofuneralhome.com




Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Calling hours
08:30 - 10:30 AM
Galzerano Funeral Home - Levittown
AUG
21
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Galzerano Funeral Home - Levittown
AUG
31
Interment
10:30 AM
Washington Crossing National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Galzerano Funeral Home - Levittown
3500 Bristol-Oxford Valley Road
Levittown, PA 19057
(215) 945-8484
