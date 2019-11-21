Home

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
Phyllis Harper
Phyllis Yvonne Harper


1931 - 2019
Phyllis Yvonne Harper Obituary
Phyllis Yvonne Harper passed away Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Chandler Hall in Newtown.

She was born and raised in Bloomsburg, Pa. and was a longtime resident of Langhorne.

Mrs. Harper was a graduate of Bloomsburg University and taught school for 40 years in the Pennsbury School District.

She was the daughter of the late Otis and Ruth Morgan, and sister of the late Charles Morgan.

Her sister, Dawn Horneburger, survives her as do her two nephews and one niece.

Phyllis enjoyed gardening, reading, crafts, traveling and playing cards with family and friends. She liked owls and collected many, many owl figurines over the course of many years.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Fairless Hills.

Services and interment will take place at a later date in Bloomsburg.

Donations in memory of Phyllis may be given to the First United Methodist Church of Fairless Hills, 840 Trenton Rd., Fairless Hills, PA 19030.

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com


logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 21, 2019
