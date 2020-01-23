|
PJ Dominick passed away tragically after a motorcycle accident on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. He was 26.
He was an avid fan of tattoos, music, and motorcycles. He had the warmest smile and eyes that could light anywhere he was. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends at the beach, traveling and even at home.
He is survived by his fiancée, Brianna Culligan-Derer and their son, Jayden Joseph, and his parents, Peter and Bonnie Dominick. PJ was a big brother to his sisters, Allison and Emily.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joseph and Bonnie Doyle and Vonney Dominick.
PJ had many family members and special friends who will always love and remember the special person he was.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Galzerano Funeral Home, 3500 Bristol-Oxford Valley Rd., Levittown, PA 19057, where his service will begin at noon. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to help with his son Jayden Dominick's education at Penn Community Bank, 215-788-6300.
Galzerano Funeral Home,
Bristol ~ Levittown
www.galzeranofuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 23, 2020