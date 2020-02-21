|
|
Quentin Phillip "Q.P." Walsh Jr. died Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Abington Hospital. He was 73.
Born Sept. 24, 1946 in Chicago, Ill., he was the son of the late Quentin P., Sr., and Virginia (Sheehy) Walsh, and the husband of Frances (Bell) Walsh, to whom he had been married 49 years at the time of his passing.
Quentin served his country with distinction in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. After his military service, he was employed at Betz Chemical Labs in Trevose. In his free time he also enjoyed golf, reading mystery novels, and was a trainer in Stephen Ministry, but most of all he loved his wife and family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son Bryan P. Walsh (fiancée, Nicole Verna), brother, Thomas Walsh (significant other, Susan), sister, Karen Shobel, sister-in-law, Joan Walsh, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Sean P. Walsh, his brothers, John William Walsh and Robert Walsh, and his brother-in-law, William Shobel.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at Campbell and Thomas Funeral Home, 905 Second Street Pike, Richboro, where a viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Stephen Ministry c/o Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 877 Street Rd., Southampton, PA 18966.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 21, 2020