Ralph Dennis Greco of Newmanstown, Pa. passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Penn State Health St. Joseph in Reading, Pa. He was 68.

Born in Philadelphia on Aug. 18, 1951, he was the son of the late Ralph and Gloria (Dadonna) Greco. Ralph graduated from Bishop Egan High School, received his associate degree and served in the U.S. Air Force during Vietnam.

Ralph was the previous owner of the Deer Lake Inn, Schuylkill County and worked as a manager for various companies. He was a big Philadelphia sports fan and enjoyed playing golf, shooting pool, trips to South Carolina, and most importantly, loved spending time with family.

Surviving is his fiancée, Jeannine Gauthier of Newmanstown, daughters, Christina E. Smoker (Brian) of Lititz, Pa. and Tara L. Greco (Nathan Gunnells) of Hamburg, Pa., and his grandchildren, Summit, Slade and Rivers Smoker.

A public celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ralph's name to COVID-19 relief fund First Responders Children's Foundation at 1strcf.org, or to Disabled American Veterans at dav.org.

Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.

Annville, Pa.

www.kreamerfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 27, 2020
