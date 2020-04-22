|
Ralph F. Hodgson Jr. of North Brunswick, N.J. passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital, New Brunswick, N.J. He was 72.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. on March 15, 1948, he was the son of Ralph F. and Margaret A. Hodgson. A graduate of Meyers High School and Wilkes University, he obtained his Master's in Business Administration (MBA) from Temple University.
He raised his family in Washington Crossing, Pa. before moving to North Brunswick several years ago. He had a career in finance before his retirement.
Ralph was an active member in his communities. While raising his children he coached their sports teams for many seasons. He generously volunteered with Habitat for Humanity and was associated with the Master Gardeners Program of Middlesex County, N.J. He served on various church leadership teams and was a member of the United Methodist Church of Milltown, N.J. More recently, he was a member of the Castine Yacht Club.
Ralph was an avid musician and loved playing the piano, banjo and trombone. He relished many outdoor pursuits including sailing, hiking, gardening and playing tennis in Castine, Maine. One of his greatest joys later in life was being a Pop Pop to his four beautiful granddaughters. He was a wise and thoughtful man who served as a calming presence for many. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph F. Hodgson Sr., and his cousin, Edmond Duffy.
Surviving is his wife, Louise Davis-Lopez; his mother, Margaret "Peggy" Ashman Hodgson; his son, Gregory Hodgson; his son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Leah Hodgson; his daughter, Julie Hodgson; his beloved granddaughters, Madelynn, Harper, Raegan and Cameron; his cousin, Richard Duffy and his wife, Charlotte; his step-children, Allen and Michele Lopez and their daughters, Gabriella and Alexa, and Cheryl Lopez Cojocar and her sons, Nicholas and Evan; and his children's mother, Margaret D. Hodgson.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
