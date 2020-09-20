Ralph J. Cirino Sr. of Huntingdon Valley passed away peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. He was 97.
Ralph was born in Philadelphia, to Theresa (Riccio) and Francesco Cirino. He is survived by his loving family, daughter, Eleanor (Candy) Cirino-Fagan, sons, Francis Cirino, and Ralph, Jr. (Maggie); 13 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and two great- great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor, in 2008; his sister, and three brothers.
Ralph started as a barber at the age of 14 in his father's barbershop in the Kensington section of Philadelphia. He went to North Catholic High School where he was the captain of the soccer team. He also captained the local club team that won the National championship in 1942. Ralph enlisted in the service at the age of 17 during World War II where he became a salvage diver and was stationed in the South Pacific. After the war, he continued to work in his father's barbershop and became a Philadelphia fireman, where he served for 13 years until he and his family moved to Southampton, Pa. He continued as a barber, running the shop until he retired and closed in 1992. He continued to cut hair in the basement of his home in Southampton, for family and friends right up until he became ill in August of this year.
Memorial services for Ralph will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the Cirino family has requested donations in his name be made to Shriner's Hospital for Children
, 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140.
