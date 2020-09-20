1/1
Ralph J. Cirino Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ralph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ralph J. Cirino Sr. of Huntingdon Valley passed away peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. He was 97.

Ralph was born in Philadelphia, to Theresa (Riccio) and Francesco Cirino. He is survived by his loving family, daughter, Eleanor (Candy) Cirino-Fagan, sons, Francis Cirino, and Ralph, Jr. (Maggie); 13 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and two great- great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor, in 2008; his sister, and three brothers.

Ralph started as a barber at the age of 14 in his father's barbershop in the Kensington section of Philadelphia. He went to North Catholic High School where he was the captain of the soccer team. He also captained the local club team that won the National championship in 1942. Ralph enlisted in the service at the age of 17 during World War II where he became a salvage diver and was stationed in the South Pacific. After the war, he continued to work in his father's barbershop and became a Philadelphia fireman, where he served for 13 years until he and his family moved to Southampton, Pa. He continued as a barber, running the shop until he retired and closed in 1992. He continued to cut hair in the basement of his home in Southampton, for family and friends right up until he became ill in August of this year.

Memorial services for Ralph will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the Cirino family has requested donations in his name be made to Shriner's Hospital for Children, 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140.

Condolences may be sent to Ralph's family by visiting the funeral home's Web site below.

James J. McGhee Funeral Home,

Southampton

www.McGheeFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McGhee Funeral Home
690 Belmont Ave
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 355-0902
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McGhee Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 20, 2020
Candy and family,
So sorry to hear of your Father’s passing. May your memories comfort you. May he R.I.P.
Bette


Bette Mahon Netsch
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved