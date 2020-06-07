Ralph entered our lives on Feb. 19, 1950, the second child of Frank and Elizabeth Petrosky. He was born at Uniontown Hospital, Uniontown, Pa. His early years were spent in western Pennsylvania with his family and other relatives.Economic circumstances forced the family to relocate to the Levittown area in 1955. It was here that Ralph entered school in the Pennsbury school district. He graduated in 1969 from both Pennsbury H.S. and Bucks County Technical H.S. with a diploma in carpentry.Following school, Ralph entered the U.S. Marine Corps and served with honor in Vietnam. After being discharged from the Marines, Ralph gained employment with U.S. Steel in Morrisville, Pa. He worked for them in various capacities for many years. It was during this time that Ralph met his first wife, married and was blessed with a beautiful daughter.From his earliest years, Ralph showed a keen interest in music, particularly percussion instruments. He honed his skills in a local band and would often join other local musicians playing in the area. It was at one of these that Ralph met his to be second wife Loretta. It was truly a match made in heaven; no two people could have been better suited for each other. Ralph and Loretta were married and spent many happy years in Yardley.When Loretta's parents relocated to Florida, Ralph and Loretta decided to join them. They purchased their home in Kissimmee and Ralph found employment working various maintenance positions for a number of companies. When people speak of Ralph, they always mention his kindness, large heart and irreverent sense of humor.He was preceded in death by his brother, William Alan Petrosky.Ralph is survived by his loving family: daughter, Mary Beth Marquis of Ephrata, Pa.; sisters, Joan Lynn Denito (Robert) of Richboro, Pa., Theresa Conners (Edward) of Blandon, Pa., Beth Ann Congialdi (Dan); and brothers, Frances James Petrosky (Patricia) of Adah, Pa., Paul Petrosky (Stephanie) of Seward, Pa. He is also survived by grandchildren, Brianna Marquis, Meaghan Marquis and Stephen Marquis.The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 9th, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m., in the chapel at Osceola Memory Gardens Cemetery, Funeral Home and Crematory, 1717 Old Boggy Creek Rd., Kissimmee, FL 34744. Interment will follow in the Magnolia Plantation Garden of Oscoeola Memory Gardens Cemetery.Osceola Memory Gardens Cemetery, Funeral Home and Crematory,Kissimmee, Fla.