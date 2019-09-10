|
|
Ralph Ratcliffe went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.
Born and raised in Bristol Borough, he was a graduate of the Bristol High School, Class of 1944, and played on the football team where he earned his nickname "Willkie" because of his strong political views.
Eager to serve his country during World War ll, Ralph enlisted in the United States Navy at the age of 17. After his time served, Ralph held a few different jobs until he became a postal worker for the United States Postal Service for 25 years, where he worked until his retirement in 1985.
Ralph was a true animal lover, giving a home to many dogs and cats throughout his lifetime, including his current companions Hank, Isaiah and Julie, and was also an avid fisherman. His greatest passion was the Delaware Canal. "Mr. Canal," which many knew him by, began his efforts to save the canal over 50 years ago and worked diligently on many committees, organizing countless canal clean ups and received numerous awards for his efforts. Ralph was a Life Member of the Bristol Consolidated Fire Department.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ellis and Edna (Groome) Ratcliffe, his brother, Ellis II, his dear friend, Eugene Cordisco, and the love of his life, Naomi Tomlinson.
He will be greatly missed by his loving nieces, Sharon and Melissa Ratcliffe, and his extended family at the Squirrels Nest Restaurant in Morrisville.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday evening, Sept. 13, and again from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning, at the Galzerano Funeral Home, 430 Radcliffe St., Bristol, PA 19007. His Funeral Mass will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. James the Greater Episcopal Church, Walnut St., Bristol, PA 19007.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to your choice of animal associations or The Delaware Canal.
Galzerano Funeral Home,
Bristol ~ Levittown
www.galzeranofuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 10, 2019