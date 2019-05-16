|
Ramo H. Kline passed away Monday, May 13, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was 87.
Born in Bristol Borough, son of the late Ramo and Gladys (Reuter) Kline, he had been a Levittown resident for the past 59 years. Mr. Kline was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in the Korean War, and retired in 1992 after 37 years of service as a Maintenance Mechanic at Rohm & Haas Bristol Plant.
Mr. Kline was a very active 50-year life member of the Bucks Moose Lodge 1169, where he reached the rank of Pilgrim. He enjoyed boating, fishing, and traveling in his RV, but most especially cherished his time spent with family, especially his grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Lorraine (Bobbs) Kline, he is survived by his sons, Ramo Kline and his wife, Donnajean, and Kevin Kline; his two grandchildren, Ashton Gebhard and her husband, Chris, and Ramo R. Kline; and his sister, Ramona Caputa and her husband, Nick. He is also survived by his brothers-in-law, Linford Bobbs (Marie) and Jackie Jackson (Zela), special friends, Sue Duffy and Doreen Twist and Lois Capiello Lewis (LeRoy), whom he thought of as his own, along with several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Edith Bartle (Harry) and Gladys Profy (Frank).
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, at St. Mark Church, Bristol Borough. Interment will be in St. Mark Cemetery. Friends may call from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, at the Wade Funeral Home, 1002 Radcliffe Street, Bristol Borough.
